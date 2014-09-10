UPDATE 1-China WMP growth eases in Q1 amid crackdown - regulator
* CBRC says "overall risk situation remains complex and severe" Commercial bank NPLs total 1.58 trln yuan by end-March
Philippine Bank of Communications is aggressively expanding its branch network through acquisitions and organic growth following the entry of businessman Lucio Co into the bank, the Standard Today newspaper reported, citing the lender's President and CEO Nina Aguas. The company recently acquired Rural Bank of Nagcarlan and Banco Dipolog Inc, adding 19 branches to its network. (bit.ly/1tISdaB)
VIENNA, April 22 The European Central Bank has decided on interest rates and bond purchases for the rest of 2017 and will decide what to do beyond that in the second half of this year, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said in an interview published on Saturday.