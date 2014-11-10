First Pacific Co Ltd, a Hong Kong-based conglomerate, is spending up to 97 billion pesos ($2.16 billion) in 2015 to accelerate the expansion of its telecommunication, power distribution, water utility and toll road businesses in the Philippines, the Manila Standard Today newspaper reported. (bit.ly/1uPYCBG)

