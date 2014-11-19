GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks sluggish after weak US GDP, dollar dips
* Euro near 5-1/2-mth high after upbeat European inflation data
American casino operator Caesars Entertainment Corp said it still has the financial muscle to pursue its plan of putting up a casino in the Philippines, even as its largest unit teeters on the edge of bankruptcy, the BusinessWorld newspaper reported, citing a company official. (bit.ly/1p0jB2K)
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Euro near 5-1/2-mth high after upbeat European inflation data
May 1 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.