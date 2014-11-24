The City of Parañaque, located south of the capital, is inviting parties to match an offer by SM Prime Holdings Inc to reclaim and develop a 300 hectare (1.16 square mile) area in Manila Bay for 50.19 billion pesos ($1.12 billion), the BusinessWorld newspaper reported, citing a bid bulletin.

(1 US dollar = 44.9100 Philippine peso)