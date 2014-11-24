UPDATE 1-Britain's finance watchdog says EU access vital for healthy competition
* FCA's Bailey expects access based on regulatory equivalence
The City of Parañaque, located south of the capital, is inviting parties to match an offer by SM Prime Holdings Inc to reclaim and develop a 300 hectare (1.16 square mile) area in Manila Bay for 50.19 billion pesos ($1.12 billion), the BusinessWorld newspaper reported, citing a bid bulletin.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 44.9100 Philippine peso) (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* FCA's Bailey expects access based on regulatory equivalence
April 18 UnitedHealth Group Inc, the largest U.S. health insurer, reported better-than-expected quarterly results, driven by strength across its businesses, and raised its profit and revenue forecast for the year.