Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co is in talks on joint venture deals involving around 10 tech start-ups overseas, the BusinessWorld reported, quoting the telecommunications firm's chairman, Manuel Pangilinan.

Fresh from a $15-million transaction with Malaysia's iFlix, the Philippines' second most valuable listed company said it would decide on the 10 new deals in the next few weeks. (bit.ly/1JRY6Xx)

