Chipmaker Cirtek Holdings Philippines Corp has been shortlisted for a possible manufacturing deal with Google Inc as the American technology giant continues to build its stable of self-driving cars, BusinessWorld newspaper reported, citing Cirtek's chief financial officer as saying. (bit.ly/1hGKLJn)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

(Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)