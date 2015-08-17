The power generation unit of San Miguel Corp is planning to return to the offshore bond market and raise $300 million from a fresh offering of perpetual securities, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported, citing people familiar with the transaction.

The offering will be on a stand-alone basis, which means it will not be guaranteed by parent San Miguel. The proceeds would be used by SMC Global Power Holdings Corp for "general funding purposes," one source said. (bit.ly/1TKpOcs)

