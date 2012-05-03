BRIEF-Camsing International updates on online game agreement with King Record Co
* On 1 April, unit entered into an online game agreement with King Record Co., Ltd
----
PREVIOUS ITEM:
Banco de Oro looking to raise $1 bln for PPP projects - BusinessWorld
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom)
* On 1 April, unit entered into an online game agreement with King Record Co., Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire 18.2 percent stake in optoelectronic firm for 3.8 billion yuan ($559.18 million)