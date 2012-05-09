UPDATE 7-EU fears Brexit delay, uncertainty after shock UK vote
* EU doubts British could accept terms of "soft Brexit" (Adds Tusk, Juncker, edits)
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS:
First Pacific eyeing Vietnam TV network - Philippine Star
----
Semirara sees record 2012 coal revenue - Philippine Star
----
Banco de Oro eyes takeover of shuttered bank - Philippine Daily Inquirer
----
Masbate Gold's resource seen bigger - Philippine Daily Inquirer
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom)
* EU doubts British could accept terms of "soft Brexit" (Adds Tusk, Juncker, edits)
BERLIN, June 9 Germany's VDMA engineering association on Friday said the unclear political situation in Britain would complicate negotiations on its departure from the EU, and failure to reach a deal in the two-year timeframe could seriously impact trade.