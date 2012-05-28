BRIEF-Shenzhen Kexin Communication Technologies to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 16
June 8 Shenzhen Kexin Communication Technologies Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.3 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 13