BRIEF-Tianjin Tianbao Infrastructure says dividend payment date
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.12 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 14
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
