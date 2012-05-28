WRAPUP 2-N.Korea fires suspected land-to-ship missiles as S.Korea delays THAAD
* Missiles flew about 200 km into sea off east coast - S.Korea
----
PREVIOUS ITEM:
Metro Pacific-Ayala group eyes foreign partners - Philippine Daily Inquirer
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom)
* Missiles flew about 200 km into sea off east coast - S.Korea
DUBAI, June 8 The United Arab Emirates' national postal service, Emirates Post Group, has suspended all postal services to Qatar, state news agency WAM said on Thursday, after the Gulf state cut diplomatic and travel ties with Qatar earlier this week.