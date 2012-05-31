Qatar state TV shuts down website after hacking attempts
DUBAI, June 8 Qatar's state-run television has shut down its website temporarily "for security reasons" after hacking attempts, it said on its Twitter feed on Thursday.
----
PREVIOUS ITEM:
Meralco seeks perks for $1.28 bln project - Philippine Daily Inquirer
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBAI, June 8 Qatar's state-run television has shut down its website temporarily "for security reasons" after hacking attempts, it said on its Twitter feed on Thursday.
BRUSSELS, June 8 The head of the European Council, Donald Tusk, has waded into a dispute over a proposed new pipeline for Russian gas that pits Germany against eastern members of the EU, saying the plan would be harmful to the bloc's interests.