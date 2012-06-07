link.reuters.com/cuj68s

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS:

Shell's Philippine unit eyes building LNG depot - Manila Standard Today

link.reuters.com/wej68s

----

Tiger Airways completes purchase of 40 percent stake in Manila's SEAir - Philippine Star

link.reuters.com/tej68s

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom)