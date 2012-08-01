BRIEF-Mantra Venture Group board appoits Roger M. Ponder as CEO
* Mantra Venture Group Ltd - on June 6, 2017, board appointed roger m. Ponder to serve as chief executive officer of company, effective immediately
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
* Mantra Venture Group Ltd - on June 6, 2017, board appointed roger m. Ponder to serve as chief executive officer of company, effective immediately
* Hudbay Minerals Inc - U.S. Forest service has issued final record of decision for Hudbay's Rosemont project