SE Asia Stocks-Philippines outperforms on optimism about tax reform

By Chris Thomas June 7 Philippine shares rose on Wednesday, led by industrial and real estate stocks, as investors were confident that a tax reform bill critical to President Rodrigo Duterte's economic programme would soon get Senate approval. The lower house of Congress passed the much-anticipated tax reform bill last week, aimed at generating revenue to fund a multi-billion dollar infrastructure programme key to the government's economic agenda. The bill should wide