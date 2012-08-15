BRIEF-Sigma Designs Inc reports Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.39
* Sigma Designs Inc reports first quarter fiscal year 2018 financial results
----
PREVIOUS ITEM:
Tiger Airways buys 40 pct of Philippines' SEAir - Philippine Daily Inquirer
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom)
* Sigma Designs Inc reports first quarter fiscal year 2018 financial results
SAN FRANCISCO, June 6 Uber Technologies Inc has fired 20 employees following an investigation by a law firm into sexual harassment and other claims at the ride-hailing company, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.