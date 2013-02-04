BRIEF-Lifestyle International appoints Lau Kam as executive director
* Lau kam has been appointed as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom)
* Lau kam has been appointed as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Expected result due to inclusion of non-recurring listing expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: