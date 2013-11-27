The Philippine National Bank is looking to raise 15 billion pesos ($342.97 million) via a stock rights offer likely to be priced at a discount of 10-20 percent to the 10-day volume-weighted average price of the stock, BusinessWorld reports. (link.reuters.com/jeg94v)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom)