BRIEF-Sports Direct International reports 7.9 pct stake in Finish Line
* Sports Direct International Plc reports 7.9 percent stake in Finish Line Inc as of april 6 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pehjlu Further company coverage:
The Philippine National Bank is looking to raise 15 billion pesos ($342.97 million) via a stock rights offer likely to be priced at a discount of 10-20 percent to the 10-day volume-weighted average price of the stock, BusinessWorld reports. (link.reuters.com/jeg94v)
Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
* CEO Earl Austin's fy 2016 total compensation was $6.4 million versus $3.05 million in fy 2015 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pesv1D Further company coverage: