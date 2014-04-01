Manila North Tollways Corp (MNTC), a unit of infrastructure
conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp, will raise
10 billion pesos ($223 million) in the last quarter of the year
to finance its 18-billion-peso ($401 million) toll road
connecting the north and south expressways on the main island of
Luzon, the Philippine Star newspaper reported.
MNTC president Rodrigo Franco said the toll company could
raise funds from existing shareholders or through issuance of
bonds.
(link.reuters.com/bub28v)
($1 = 44.8450 Philippine pesos)
