Philippine food and beverage manufacturer Universal Robina Corp , a unit of conglomerate JG Summit Holdings Inc , plans to spend about $30 million to set up a production plant in Myanmar starting this year, the BusinessWorld newspaper reported.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

