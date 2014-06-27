Property developer Anchor Land Holdings Inc is set to launch two high-end residential projects worth a combined 9.5 billion pesos ($216.60 million) in sales value, in the latter part of this year, the Manila Times newspaper reported, quoting Anchor Land President Elizabeth Ventura.

(bit.ly/1qLGPZz)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

($1 = 43.8600 Philippine Pesos) (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)