Australia shares end higher as weak dollar lifts metals, NZ flat
Jan 24 Australian shares finished higher on Tuesday, helped by materials, with iron ore, copper and gold prices lifted by the weak U.S. dollar.
Property developer Anchor Land Holdings Inc is set to launch two high-end residential projects worth a combined 9.5 billion pesos ($216.60 million) in sales value, in the latter part of this year, the Manila Times newspaper reported, quoting Anchor Land President Elizabeth Ventura.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
($1 = 43.8600 Philippine Pesos) (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
Jan 24 Australian shares finished higher on Tuesday, helped by materials, with iron ore, copper and gold prices lifted by the weak U.S. dollar.
JAKARTA, Jan 24 Goldman Sachs filed a $1 billion counter lawsuit on Tuesday against an Indonesian businessman who is seeking damages from the U.S. bank for conducting what he called "unlawful" trades in the shares of a property firm.
* Sees FY 2016 net profit to be 2 million yuan to 5 million yuan