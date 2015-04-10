Volkswagen AG is readying an investment of $190 million in a car manufacturing facility in the Philippines, which is being pushed by its local distributor as the German car's production hub for Southeast Asia, the Malaya Business Insight reported, citing a company official.

Ayala Corp.'s Automobile Central Enterprise Inc (ACEI), the local distributor of Volkswagen, and the German car maker have formed a task force that is now undertaking a feasibility study for the manufacture of a Volkswagen model in the Philippines, both for the domestic and export markets, said ACEI President John Philip Orbeta. (bit.ly/1Ee0JTJ)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

(Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)