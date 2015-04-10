BRIEF-Siam Global House says qtrly net profit is 484 mln baht
* Qtrly net profit 484.0 million baht versus 498.3 million baht
Volkswagen AG is readying an investment of $190 million in a car manufacturing facility in the Philippines, which is being pushed by its local distributor as the German car's production hub for Southeast Asia, the Malaya Business Insight reported, citing a company official.
Ayala Corp.'s Automobile Central Enterprise Inc (ACEI), the local distributor of Volkswagen, and the German car maker have formed a task force that is now undertaking a feasibility study for the manufacture of a Volkswagen model in the Philippines, both for the domestic and export markets, said ACEI President John Philip Orbeta. (bit.ly/1Ee0JTJ)
* Amazon.com launches new touchscreen device Echo Show priced at $229.99 per unit, available June 28, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2qNASSI) Further company coverage: