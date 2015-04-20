Property developer Megaworld Corp plans to borrow at
least 15 billion pesos ($338.22 million) this year to partially
finance its 65 billion pesos programmed capital spending, The
Standard reported, citing a company official.
Megaworld First Vice President Jericho Go said the company
would take advantage of the current low interest rates to raise
funds for real estate projects, including land banking
activities. (bit.ly/1DBoYJy)
($1 = 44.3500 Philippine pesos)
