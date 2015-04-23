Glencore Xstrata secured majority local government endorsement for its $5.9 billion Tampakan copper-gold project in the southern Philippines, clearing another hurdle for the development of the long-delayed mining project, the Manila Times reported, quoting a government official. (bit.ly/1OfNCHN)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)