BRIEF-Migros Ticaret Q1 net result turns to profit of 907.0 million lira
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF 907.0 MILLION LIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 27.8 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
Glencore Xstrata secured majority local government endorsement for its $5.9 billion Tampakan copper-gold project in the southern Philippines, clearing another hurdle for the development of the long-delayed mining project, the Manila Times reported, quoting a government official. (bit.ly/1OfNCHN)
* Q1 NET PROFIT OF 280,184 LIRA ($78,141.45) VERSUS 1.2 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO