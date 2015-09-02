Universal Entertainment Corp, a unit of Japanese gaming mogul Kazuo Okada, has issued $600 million worth of bonds, the Philippine Star reported.

The company will use proceeds for the construction and development of its Manila Bay Resorts and to refinance existing short-term debt. Tiger Resort Leisure and Entertainment Inc, an affiliate of Universal, is building a $2 billion, 44-hectare casino and resort complex at the Pagcor Entertainment City. (bit.ly/1EwXSae)

