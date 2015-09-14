The Philippine unit of Volkswagen AG said it was not
participating in the government-sponsored Comprehensive
Automotive Resurgence Strategy programme, which grants $600
million in tax support to qualified participants, the Manila
Bulletin reported, citing a company official.
The programme is favourable only to existing car players,
but not to a new local market player, said Volkswagen
Philippines Chief Executive John Philip Orbeta. (bit.ly/1ioFeYN)
