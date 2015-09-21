IPATH S&P 500 VIX SHORT-TERM FUTURES ETN (VXX) ATTRACTS BIGGEST CASH INFLOW SINCE LATE OCTOBER 2016 -LIPPER
Five groups have qualified to bid for 108.2 billion pesos ($2.33 billion) worth of contracts to develop, operate and maintain five regional airports under the government's public-private partnership program, The Standard reported, quoting the Transportation Department.
The department said those who qualified include the Maya Consortium led by Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc ; Philippine Airports Consortium of Metro Pacific Investments Corp ; GMR Infrastructure Ltd and Megawide Construction Corp consortium; the group of Filinvest Land Inc, Japan Airport Terminal Co Ltd and Sojitz Corp ; and the partnership of San Miguel Corp and Incheon International Airport Corp. (bit.ly/1QRN3RX)
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 46.4200 Philippine pesos) (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
May 12 Australian shares are expected to open subdued on Friday, after two straight sessions of gains, tracking a slide on Wall Street. The local share price futures index fell 0.15 percent, or 9 points, to 5,856, a 22.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended flat on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.13 percent, or 10.03 points, to 7,479.68 at 2206 GMT. For a summary of overn