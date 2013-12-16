Fitch: Wells Fargo Reports Flat Earnings from Year Ago

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, April 13 (Fitch) Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) reported $5.46 billion in net income for in 1Q17, resulting in a return on assets (ROA) of 1.15% and a return on equity (ROE) of 11.5%. Quarterly earnings improved 3.5% on a linked-quarter basis but were flat from a year ago. These earnings metrics remain somewhat modest on an absolute basis, in Fitch Ratings' opinion, and are on the low-end of internally targeted ranges. Last quart