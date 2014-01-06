The Philippines' Department of Transportation and Communications is delaying the formal award of two infrastructure deals because it needs to resolve bidding issues first, the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper reported.

Losing bidders have raised issues against those that submitted the best offers for the $400 million Mactan-Cebu international airport modernisation project and the $39 million Manila elevated railway ticketing system. (link.reuters.com/mar75v)

