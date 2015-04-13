Megawide Construction Corp, San Miguel Corp and unlisted MTD Philippines Inc may bid for the 17 billion peso ($382 million) contract to redevelop and operate a premier port in the Philippines' southern province of Davao, the BusinessWorld newspaper reported, citing executives of the three companies. (bit.ly/1PBAkDu)

