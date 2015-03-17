Groups led by Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp
and Malaysia's AlloyMTD Group and a consortium of Ayala Land Inc
, Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc, Megaworld Corp
and SM Prime Holdings Inc were declared
qualified to bid for a 123 billion peso ($2.8 billion) tollway
and dike project, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported,
quoting a senior government official.
Public Works and Highways Secretary Rogelio Singson said a
fourth group, known as the Rainbow Consortium comprising
Filipino, Korean and Indonesian investors, was disqualified for
failing to meet the public private partnership (PPP) deal's
requirements. (bit.ly/1CnFLkl)
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
($1 = 44.4000 Philippine pesos)
(Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)