Foreign investment commitments to the Philippines last year fell 32 percent from the year before to 186.9 billion pesos ($4.2 billion), the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported, citing government data, despite the numerous trade missions and the country winning investment grade ratings from international agencies. (bit.ly/1F2WdFa)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 44.1000 Philippine pesos) (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)