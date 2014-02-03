BRIEF-Dubai's Deyaar Development Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 32 million dirhams versus 51 million dirhams year ago
DoubleDragon Properties Corp, a property company partly owned by Jollibee Foods Corp founder Tony Tan Caktiong, plans to raise 1.1 billion philippine pesos ($24 million) via an initial public offering to fund its venture into shopping malls and office space development, the Philippine Star newspaper reported.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 45.3200 Philippine pesos) (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Q1 net profit 32 million dirhams versus 51 million dirhams year ago
* Q1 sales 63.27 million riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2qsf2Ae) Further company coverage: