BRIEF-Iridium Communications annouces new partnership with Lindsey Manufacturing
* New partnership with Lindsey Manufacturing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Phoenix Semiconductor Philippines Corp, a unit of South Korea's STS Semiconductor & Telecommunications Co Ltd, has priced its initial public offering at 3.15 pesos ($0.07) per share, below the 3.76 pesos guidance it announced in October, the BusinessWorld newspaper reported citing a regulatory filing.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 44.9800 Philippine peso) (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* New partnership with Lindsey Manufacturing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 20 Verizon Communications Inc on Thursday reported quarterly results that missed estimates and said it lost subscribers who pay a monthly bill despite the No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier's re-launch of unlimited data plans.