Phoenix Semiconductor Philippines Corp, a unit of South Korea's STS Semiconductor & Telecommunications Co Ltd, has priced its initial public offering at 3.15 pesos ($0.07) per share, below the 3.76 pesos guidance it announced in October, the BusinessWorld newspaper reported citing a regulatory filing.

