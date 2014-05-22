Philippine conglomerate JG Summit Holdings Inc, owner of budget airline operator Cebu Air Inc, is open to partnering with San Miguel Corp, which manages rival Philippine Airlines, on a proposed $10 billion Manila international airport project, the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper reported. (link.reuters.com/naj59v)

