BRIEF-Cabela's revises transaction agreements in connection with Bass Pro Shops merger
* Cabela's enters into revised transaction agreements in connection with Bass Pro Shops merger
Philippine conglomerate JG Summit Holdings Inc, owner of budget airline operator Cebu Air Inc, is open to partnering with San Miguel Corp, which manages rival Philippine Airlines, on a proposed $10 billion Manila international airport project, the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper reported. (link.reuters.com/naj59v)
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Eldorado Resorts - entered into new credit agreement consisting of $1.45 billion term loan facility and a $300 million revolving credit facility Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oQ42z8) Further company coverage: