BRIEF-Egypt Free Shops nine-month profit rises
* Nine-month net profit EGP 83.7 million versus EGP 46.6 million year ago
Philippine conglomerate JG Summit Holdings Inc is expanding its energy portfolio with a plan to put up a 300 megawatt coal-fired power plant in Batangas province and is building a 46 MW biomass power unit in Negros Occidental province, Manila Standard Today newspaper reported.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Nine-month net profit EGP 83.7 million versus EGP 46.6 million year ago
DUBAI, April 23 The Saudi stock index jumped in early trade on Sunday on overnight news that King Salman had issued a royal decree restoring financial allowances for Saudi civil servants and military personnel.