BRIEF-Marvipol withdraws from purchase of Soho Development
* Said on Wednesday that its unit, KH 1 Sp. z o.o., ended negotiations with Aulos 1 Sp. z o.o. concerning purchase by the company shares in Soho Development SA
Philippine conglomerate JG Summit Holdings Inc will spend 40 billion pesos ($896 million) this year to expand its real estate, food manufacturing, airline and petrochemical businesses, the Manila Standard Today newspaper reported.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 44.6350 pesos) (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Said on Wednesday that its unit, KH 1 Sp. z o.o., ended negotiations with Aulos 1 Sp. z o.o. concerning purchase by the company shares in Soho Development SA
PARIS, April 20 Any bid to undo regulation developed in recent years in the financial sector would increase the risk of another crisis, the Bank of France governor said on Thursday, adding that the U.S. government's attitude on this would be key.