Jollibee Foods Corp, the Philippines' largest fast food chain operator, said its unit Golden Plate Pte Ltd had signed an agreement to put up a joint venture company that will own and operate Jollibee stores in the United Arab Emirates, the Philippine Star newspaper reported. (link.reuters.com/vyn27v)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)