LBC Express Inc (IPO-LBC.PS) is set to raise roughly 7 billion
pesos ($157.34 million) from an equity offering later this year
to bankroll its international expansion drive after completing
the takeover of Federal Resources Investment Group Inc,
the BusinessWorld reported, quoting the firm's chairman.
The logistics company is targeting to finish by August the
transformation of dormant listed firm Federal Resources, setting
in motion a delayed plan to raise funds through the stock
market, LBC Express Chairman Santiago Araneta said. (bit.ly/1JEMzgf)
($1 = 44.4900 Philippine pesos)
