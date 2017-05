Fitch: Chinese Renminbi Internationalisation Has Slowed

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, May 01 (Fitch) Progress toward the Chinese renminbi becoming a more important global currency has lost momentum over the last two years, notwithstanding its landmark inclusion in the IMF's Special Drawing Rights (SDR) currency basket in late 2016, says Fitch Ratings. Policies to contain capital outflows and ongoing concerns over currency depreciation are likely to hold back internationalisation in the short-term. Ne