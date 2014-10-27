BRIEF-NAV Canada reports March traffic figures
* NAV Canada says traffic in March 2017 increased by an average of 5.9 per cent compared to same month in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Philip Morris Fortune Tobacco Corp (PMFTC) will stop exporting cigarettes to South Korea and Pakistan with the impending implementation of the cigarette tax stamp system in the Philippines, Manila Standard Today newspaper quoted the company president as saying.
PMFTC is a joint venture between Philip Morris International and Fortune Tobacco Corp of the LT Group Inc.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Petrowest - co's lenders under bank syndicated credit facility, subordinated loan extended waiver period from april 21, 2017 to may 5, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: