Vehicles made by India's Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd will soon be
available in the Philippines through car importer and distributor Columbian
Group owned by businessman Jose Alvarez, the Malaya Business Insight newspaper
reported.
The Columbian Group said in a statement it would initially bring in two
models: the Bolero pick-up truck and a sports utility vehicle. (bit.ly/1wcuQUI)
(Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)