City of Dreams Manila, the second of four integrated resorts in
Entertainment City along the Manila Bay, is set to open in two
months, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported, citing Willy
Ocier, the chairman of listed casino license holder Premium
Leisure Corp.
The $1.2 billion City of Dreams Manila, which will be
operated by Macau's Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd, was
aiming to open 80 percent of its hotel rooms by November with a
gradual ramp-up by the year-end to 950 rooms.
