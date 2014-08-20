Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd and its Philippine unit
will add two global nightclub brands of The Ault Group,
Pangaea and Chaos, to the growing list of world-renowned
partners for their City of Dreams casino-resort project in
Manila, the Philippine Star reported citing a stock exchange
filing.
Pangaea will enter the Philippine market for the first time
while Chaos in Manila will be the first in Asia when it opens in
the last quarter of the year, the report said.
