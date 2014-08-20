Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd and its Philippine unit will add two global nightclub brands of The Ault Group, Pangaea and Chaos, to the growing list of world-renowned partners for their City of Dreams casino-resort project in Manila, the Philippine Star reported citing a stock exchange filing.

Pangaea will enter the Philippine market for the first time while Chaos in Manila will be the first in Asia when it opens in the last quarter of the year, the report said.

(bit.ly/VEgHD4)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)