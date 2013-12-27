BRIEF-ConvaTec Group announces a change on its executive committee
* Announces death of Mike Sgrignari, executive vice president, operations and member of executive committee of Convatec Group Plc
Casino operator Melco Crown (Philippines) Resorts Corp said it had signed a loan agreement with subsidiaries to provide a term-loan facility for up to $340 million in case a planned senior notes issue is not finalised, the BusinessMirror newspaper reported.
* Says its stomatological hospital unit was recognized as high-tech enterprise, and to enjoy a tax preference of 15 pct for three years
* Anavex Life Sciences says presentation of new mechanism of action data related to Anavex compounds targeting sigma-1 receptor at ad/pd(tm) 2017 meeting