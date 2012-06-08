BRIEF-Cohen & Steers reports preliminary assets under management May 31, 2017
* Cohen & Steers announces preliminary assets under management May 31, 2017
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS:
PNOC Exploration eyes partners f or $400 mln projects - P hilippine Daily I nquirer
----
Shell mulls $1 bln new Philippine investments - The Philippine Star
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy (Compiled by Manila Newsroom)
* Cohen & Steers announces preliminary assets under management May 31, 2017
WASHINGTON, June 8 The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday voted largely along party lines to replace the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law, a move that is expected to die in the Senate but open the door to revamping or eliminating regulations that came out of the 2007-09 financial crisis.