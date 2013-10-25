BRIEF-Suning Universal expects Q1 net profit to rise 50-100 pct y/y
* Says it expects Q1 net profit to rise 50-100 percent y/y to 32.8-43.7 million yuan ($4.76-$6.34 million)
Infrastructure holding firm Metro Pacific Investments Corp has sealed its purchase of a 51 percent stake in Central Luzon Doctors' Hospital, the largest hospital in Tarlac, and the eighth hospital in the company's growing healtcare portfolio. (link.reuters.com/sam24v)
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manila newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.05 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on April 17