Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co has offered peso-denominated debt notes qualifying as Tier 2 or supplementary capital under the tighter Basel 3 global adequacy ratio framework at a base offer size of at least 5 billion pesos ($112.4 million), the Philippine Daily Inquirer quoted sources as saying.

(link.reuters.com/fap57v)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 44.475 Philippine Pesos) (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)