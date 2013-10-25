BRIEF-Suning Universal expects Q1 net profit to rise 50-100 pct y/y
* Says it expects Q1 net profit to rise 50-100 percent y/y to 32.8-43.7 million yuan ($4.76-$6.34 million)
Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. said it plans to sell 20 billion pesos ($465 million) worth of long-term negotiable certificates of deposits (LTNCDs) next year to take advantage of ample market liquidity to lock in funding.
PREVIOUS ITEMS
Metro Pacific buys Tarlac's largest hospital - Philippine Daily Inquirer
Infrastructure holding firm Metro Pacific Investments Corp. has sealed its purchase of a 51-percent stake in Central Luzon Doctors' Hospital, the largest hospital in Tarlac, and the eight hospital in the company's growing healtcare portfolio.
Government to bid out 3 road projects - Philippine Daily Inquirer
The Department of Public Works and Highways is finalizing auction plans for three major toll roads - two located south of Metro Manila and another north of the capital - set for the second half of 2014.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manila newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.05 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on April 17